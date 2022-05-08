Israel to end mandatory COVID-19 tests for arrivals at Tel Aviv airport

Israel mentioned on Sunday it was ending necessary COVID-19 testing

for arrivals at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, however foreigners would

nonetheless have to check unfavorable abroad earlier than boarding a flight to

the nation, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

The well being ministry mentioned testing at Ben Gurion would now not

be required as of May 20. It cited a drop in day by day an infection

numbers, from greater than 6,000 to fewer than 2,000 over the previous

month, for the choice.

As of Tuesday, foreigners can decide to take a speedy antigen take a look at

inside 24 hours of departure for Israel, relatively than a PCR take a look at,

inside 72 hours of journey, presently required, the ministry mentioned in

an announcement.

Since March 1, Israel has not required its residents to check

abroad for COVID-19 earlier than boarding a flight dwelling.

At Ben Gurion, all arriving passengers, Israelis and foreigners,

are actually directed to PCR testing stations in a nook of the primary

terminal usually reserved for airline check-in counters.

Under the prevailing guidelines, arrivals should self-isolate for at

least 24 hours, or till a unfavorable PCR result’s acquired, normally

inside 12 hours.

The authorities has been underneath public stress to finish the airport

testing, which has added to passengers’ journey prices and restricted

check-in house, inflicting lengthy traces.