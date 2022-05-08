Israel to end mandatory COVID-19 tests for arrivals at Tel Aviv airport
Israel mentioned on Sunday it was ending necessary COVID-19 testing
for arrivals at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, however foreigners would
nonetheless have to check unfavorable abroad earlier than boarding a flight to
the nation, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
The well being ministry mentioned testing at Ben Gurion would now not
be required as of May 20. It cited a drop in day by day an infection
numbers, from greater than 6,000 to fewer than 2,000 over the previous
month, for the choice.
As of Tuesday, foreigners can decide to take a speedy antigen take a look at
inside 24 hours of departure for Israel, relatively than a PCR take a look at,
inside 72 hours of journey, presently required, the ministry mentioned in
an announcement.
Since March 1, Israel has not required its residents to check
abroad for COVID-19 earlier than boarding a flight dwelling.
At Ben Gurion, all arriving passengers, Israelis and foreigners,
are actually directed to PCR testing stations in a nook of the primary
terminal usually reserved for airline check-in counters.
Under the prevailing guidelines, arrivals should self-isolate for at
least 24 hours, or till a unfavorable PCR result’s acquired, normally
inside 12 hours.
The authorities has been underneath public stress to finish the airport
testing, which has added to passengers’ journey prices and restricted
check-in house, inflicting lengthy traces.