Israel to maintain relations with Kyiv, Moscow: Prime Minister Bennett

Israel’s prime minister says the nation is managing its involvement with Ukraine and Russia “in a sensitive, generous and responsible way while balancing various and complex considerations” after Ukraine’s president referred to as on Israel to take sides.

Naftali Bennett spoke on the tarmac at Israel’s fundamental worldwide airport as an help delegation was set to depart for Ukraine to arrange a discipline hospital for refugees close to the Polish border.

A day earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuked Israel in a televised address to Israeli parliament members, saying Israel should provide arms and impose sanctions on Russia.

Israel has good relations with each Ukraine and Russia and has acted as an middleman between the 2 sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. While Israel has condemned Russia’s invasion, it has additionally shunned taking motion that may anger Moscow out of concern of jeopardizing its army coordination in neighboring Syria.

Bennett mentioned that “Israel has extended its hand in aid in the Ukraine crisis for several weeks, very much from the first moment, through different channels,” pointing to humanitarian help shipments and taking in Ukrainian refugees and immigrants.

