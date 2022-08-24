Israel, U.S. sign 1st cyber-financial cooperation agreement
Israel and the United States signed the primary settlement for
cyber-financial cooperation, the Israeli Ministry of Finance mentioned
in an announcement, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
The settlement, signed by the Israeli ministry and the U.S.
Department of the Treasury, will contribute to strengthening the
long-standing relationship and cooperation between the 2
international locations, the assertion famous.
The settlement contains the sharing of economic cyber
data, reminiscent of cybersecurity, threats, and work methodologies
to strengthen the resilience of the monetary programs.
The two international locations additionally agree to hold out joint cross-border
cyber-financial workouts, with the primary drill anticipated to take
place later this yr, mentioned the assertion.