Israel, U.S. sign 1st cyber-financial cooperation agreement

Israel and the United States signed the primary settlement for

cyber-financial cooperation, the Israeli Ministry of Finance mentioned

in an announcement, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

The settlement, signed by the Israeli ministry and the U.S.

Department of the Treasury, will contribute to strengthening the

long-standing relationship and cooperation between the 2

international locations, the assertion famous.

The settlement contains the sharing of economic cyber

data, reminiscent of cybersecurity, threats, and work methodologies

to strengthen the resilience of the monetary programs.

The two international locations additionally agree to hold out joint cross-border

cyber-financial workouts, with the primary drill anticipated to take

place later this yr, mentioned the assertion.