Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed cooperation agreements within the tourism and healthcare industries, diplomats and state media mentioned on Twitter on Tuesday.

A healthcare partnership settlement offers for physicians from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to determine a middle for catastrophe medication in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi authorities media workplace mentioned.

Ministers from the 2 international locations individually signed a memorandum of understanding to spice up tourism exercise, the Israeli consulate in Dubai mentioned.

The two international locations normalized relations in 2020 underneath US-brokered pacts dubbed the “Abraham Accords.”

