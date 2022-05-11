Israeli ‘aggression’ targeted Syria’s Quneitra: Report

Syrian state information company SANA reported early on Wednesday that an act of “Israeli aggression” was carried out with missiles over the neighborhood of the Quneitra governate’s countryside in southern Syria.

The missile assault resulted in solely bodily harm, SANA added.

The Israeli army declined to remark.

For a number of years, Israel has been mounting assaults on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, the place Tehran-backed forces, together with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have put down a presence since deploying to assist President Bashar al-Assad within the Syrian civil battle which broke out in 2011.

