Israeli army kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank: Palestine health ministry

The Palestinian well being ministry stated a 16-year-old, Yamen Jafal, was shot useless “by the occupation forces” on Sunday.

Israel’s military stated it killed a Palestinian within the occupied West Bank Sunday after he attacked troops with Molotov cocktails, following the sooner police capturing of a Palestinian teen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli troopers “acted to stop the attack by firing at one of the suspects” close to Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, a military assertion stated, including that “the suspect was hit and later succumbed to his wounds.”

It stated one other suspect managed to flee.

Nine different Palestinians have been killed since February 8 within the West Bank. Palestinian assaults in opposition to Israeli safety forces, together with lone wolf stabbings, are frequent in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Just earlier than daybreak on Sunday, Israeli police shot useless a Palestinian teen after he stabbed and wounded an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City, in keeping with police.

The Palestinian well being ministry recognized him as Karim Jamal al-Qawasmi.

The 19-year-old “approached police officers who were stationed at the Bab Huta Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them,” a police assertion stated, including that the assailant was shot and later pronounced useless on the scene by medics.

The Old City is within the Israeli-annexed japanese a part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians declare because the capital of their future state.

On February 22, Israel’s military stated troops shot a Palestinian suspect in Al-Khader, within the Bethlehem space, who was amongst three suspects who “hurled Molotov cocktails at passing drivers, endangering their lives”.

The Palestinian well being ministry stated a 14-year-old was killed.

Last Tuesday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians after coming below fireplace throughout an arrest raid at Jenin refugee camp within the northern West Bank, Israeli border police and Palestinian well being authorities stated.

Another Palestinian was killed in a separate incident that day.

On February 8, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians throughout a daytime raid in opposition to what Israel described as a “terrorist cell”, leaving a automobile within the West Bank metropolis of Nablus riddled with bullet holes.

Two youngsters had been killed by Israeli gunfire in different incidents in early February.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan within the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since then, about 475,000 Jewish settlers have moved into the territory, dwelling in communities thought of unlawful below worldwide legislation, alongside almost 2.9 million Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the previous head of a settler lobbying council who opposes Palestinian statehood.

He has dominated out any formal peace talks with Palestinians throughout his tenure, however stated he’ll work to enhance financial circumstances within the West Bank, elements of which the Palestinian Authority has civilian management over.

Read extra:

Israeli, Palestinian figures propose two-state confederation

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank: Sources

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank: Ministry