Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli troopers shot useless a Palestinian teen within the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian well being ministry stated, whereas the military stated troops shot a suspect who threw a firebomb at them.

Israeli forces shot useless an adolescent “during their aggression on Husan,” close to Bethlehem, the ministry stated in an announcement.

The Israeli military stated that “a Palestinian suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers adjacent to the town of Husan, endangering the safety of the soldiers. IDF soldiers used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat,” with out specifying whether or not the suspect was killed.

A neighborhood chief in Husan instructed AFP the deceased was 16-year-old Qusai Hamamrah.

