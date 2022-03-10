Israeli athletes satisfied with their first performance at 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Our first efficiency on the twenty eighth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World

Championships in Baku went nice, Mixed Pair of Israeli athletes

Adi Horwitz and Meron Weissman, informed Trend.

“We had been happy with our efficiency in the course of the

qualification. On the primary day, every little thing went effectively. We hope that

tomorrow we will present an honest consequence,” they stated.

The gymnasts informed the historical past of their ardour for acrobatic

gymnastics. According to Meron Weissman, he confirmed an curiosity in

sports activities since childhood, nonetheless, on the very starting he performed

basketball, and solely then turned enthusiastic about acrobatics. Adi

Horwitz admitted that her sister had influenced her selection.

“Acrobatic gymnastics provides us the chance to achieve our

potential, to do what others assume is inconceivable,” the athletes

added.

The twenty eighth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being

held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some

170 gymnasts from 17 international locations are taking part within the

championship.

The girls’s, combined and males’s pairs, girls’s and males’s teams are

demonstrating the steadiness, tempo and mixed workout routines on the

competitions.

During the twenty eighth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships,

Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions amongst juniors

Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of worldwide

tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as a part of the

males’s pairs, in addition to silver and bronze medalists of the European

Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.