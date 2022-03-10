Israeli athletes satisfied with their first performance at 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
Our first efficiency on the twenty eighth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World
Championships in Baku went nice, Mixed Pair of Israeli athletes
Adi Horwitz and Meron Weissman, informed Trend.
“We had been happy with our efficiency in the course of the
qualification. On the primary day, every little thing went effectively. We hope that
tomorrow we will present an honest consequence,” they stated.
The gymnasts informed the historical past of their ardour for acrobatic
gymnastics. According to Meron Weissman, he confirmed an curiosity in
sports activities since childhood, nonetheless, on the very starting he performed
basketball, and solely then turned enthusiastic about acrobatics. Adi
Horwitz admitted that her sister had influenced her selection.
“Acrobatic gymnastics provides us the chance to achieve our
potential, to do what others assume is inconceivable,” the athletes
added.
The twenty eighth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being
held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some
170 gymnasts from 17 international locations are taking part within the
championship.
The girls’s, combined and males’s pairs, girls’s and males’s teams are
demonstrating the steadiness, tempo and mixed workout routines on the
competitions.
During the twenty eighth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships,
Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions amongst juniors
Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of worldwide
tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as a part of the
males’s pairs, in addition to silver and bronze medalists of the European
Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.