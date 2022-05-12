Asia

Israeli authorities fully responsible for reporter Abu Akleh‘s death: Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says that Palestine holds the Israeli occupation authorities absolutely chargeable for the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The bullet that killed her won’t be handed over to Israel for a probe as they aren’t trusted, Abbas added.

