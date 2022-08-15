Israeli companies eager to participate in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Israeli firms

are desperate to implement initiatives in renewable vitality sector in

Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador George Deek informed Trend.

“We are encouraging extra Israeli firms to interact within the

renewable vitality sector, particularly in photo voltaic and wind – these are

the areas, the place we’ve got a relative benefit, in comparison with different

nations. There are few choices that, I imagine, Azerbaijani

Ministry of Energy will provide you with quickly, relating to renewable

vitality initiatives in Karabakh as nicely, and we will certainly urge

Israeli firms to take part, and, hopefully, that can turn into

one other bridge within the profitable vitality cooperation between the 2

nations,” he mentioned.

According to the ambassador, cooperation within the vitality sector is

part of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and

Israel.

“Israel’s oil provide from Azerbaijan accounts for 40 % of

the entire imports. We are fortunate to have such a dependable and powerful

accomplice as Azerbaijan, which is one thing that not everybody has,

particularly proper now, amid the worldwide vitality disaster. We positively

intend to extend our cooperation on this discipline. We hope to see

the steadiness within the world vitality business, and this can occur

with gamers like Israel and Azerbaijan, contributing and being a

a part of an equal vitality system,” Deek added.

