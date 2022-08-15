Israeli companies eager to participate in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Israeli firms
are desperate to implement initiatives in renewable vitality sector in
Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador George Deek informed Trend.
“We are encouraging extra Israeli firms to interact within the
renewable vitality sector, particularly in photo voltaic and wind – these are
the areas, the place we’ve got a relative benefit, in comparison with different
nations. There are few choices that, I imagine, Azerbaijani
Ministry of Energy will provide you with quickly, relating to renewable
vitality initiatives in Karabakh as nicely, and we will certainly urge
Israeli firms to take part, and, hopefully, that can turn into
one other bridge within the profitable vitality cooperation between the 2
nations,” he mentioned.
According to the ambassador, cooperation within the vitality sector is
part of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and
Israel.
“Israel’s oil provide from Azerbaijan accounts for 40 % of
the entire imports. We are fortunate to have such a dependable and powerful
accomplice as Azerbaijan, which is one thing that not everybody has,
particularly proper now, amid the worldwide vitality disaster. We positively
intend to extend our cooperation on this discipline. We hope to see
the steadiness within the world vitality business, and this can occur
with gamers like Israel and Azerbaijan, contributing and being a
a part of an equal vitality system,” Deek added.
