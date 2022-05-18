Israeli companies interested in restoration projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan’s Minister
of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Minister of Agriculture
and Rural Development of Israel Oded Forer, Trend reviews citing the
Ministry of Economy.
According to the ministry, the perimeters explored methods of creating
cooperation in varied financial sectors, in addition to in meals
safety, water administration, and agriculture.
Jabbarov knowledgeable Forer of the favorable enterprise setting
and funding local weather in Azerbaijan, the financial potential of the
liberated territories, emphasised the alternatives for enhancing
cooperation, and invited Israeli corporations to energetic
partnership.
In flip, Forer outlined the nice significance connected to the
promotion of financial cooperation with Azerbaijan, and expressed
the curiosity of Israeli corporations in Karabakh restoration
tasks.
According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), commerce with
Israel exceeded $338.058 million from January by March 2022,
whereas in the identical interval of 2021, this determine amounted to $131.57
million (a rise of two.56 instances).