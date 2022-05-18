Israeli companies interested in restoration projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan’s Minister

of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Minister of Agriculture

and Rural Development of Israel Oded Forer, Trend reviews citing the

Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the perimeters explored methods of creating

cooperation in varied financial sectors, in addition to in meals

safety, water administration, and agriculture.

Jabbarov knowledgeable Forer of the favorable enterprise setting

and funding local weather in Azerbaijan, the financial potential of the

liberated territories, emphasised the alternatives for enhancing

cooperation, and invited Israeli corporations to energetic

partnership.

In flip, Forer outlined the nice significance connected to the

promotion of financial cooperation with Azerbaijan, and expressed

the curiosity of Israeli corporations in Karabakh restoration

tasks.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), commerce with

Israel exceeded $338.058 million from January by March 2022,

whereas in the identical interval of 2021, this determine amounted to $131.57

million (a rise of two.56 instances).