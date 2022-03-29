Israeli defense minister meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman: Report

The Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman after the Negev Summit, Israel’s official Twitter account in Arabic mentioned on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a present of unity with Middle East allies at a uncommon Israeli-hosted summit on Monday, hoping to allay their misgivings about an rising Iranian nuclear deal and Washington’s dedication to the area.

The two-day desert retreat was additional clouded by US-Russia tensions over Ukraine, an ISIS-linked assault in Israel and well being worries as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was recognized with COVID-19 after assembly Blinken.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The overseas ministers of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, which normalized ties with Israel in a 2020 US diplomatic drive, attended the summit in Sde Boker – the place the founding Israeli prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, is buried.

Also there was the overseas minister of Egypt, which in 1979 turned the primary Arab nation to make peace with Israel.

Read extra:

US, Middle East allies show unity during meet in Israel amid Iran worries

Russian assault on Mariupol a ‘crime against humanity’: Ukraine president Zelenskyy

Russian invasion: UN chief appeals for ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Ukraine