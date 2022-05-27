Israeli forces injure dozens in West Bank protests, Palestinian medics say

Israeli forces injured nearly 90 individuals in protests within the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society mentioned.

At least one Palestinian was shot within the leg and brought to the hospital whereas others sustained accidents from stun grenades, rubber-coated bullets and tear gasoline inhalation, the assertion added.

The Israeli navy didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry launched an announcement condemning Israel’s “repression,” saying locals have been protesting in opposition to increasing Jewish settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

The worst clashes passed off within the central West Bank city of Huwara, close to town of Nablus.

Videos posted on social media this week confirmed Jewish settlers and Israeli troopers taking down Palestinian flags within the city. In response, Palestinians organized a march with individuals waving flags, resulting in confrontations with Israeli forces.

“What is happening in Huwara is a provocation by the settlers,” Mohammad Abdelhameed, a Huwara council member, instructed Reuters. “We hang the Palestinian flag, which is a symbol of our identity and it will remain raised as long as we are on this land.”

Israeli legislation doesn’t outlaw Palestinian flags, however police and troopers repeatedly take away them from public areas.

Hamas in Gaza has warned of another war if an annual “flag” march held by Israeli nationalists in Jerusalem’s Old City passes via the Muslim quarter this Sunday.

