Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian fighter on Tuesday in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp within the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian well being ministry mentioned. The Islamic Jihad group claimed the gunman as a member.

According to witnesses, undercover Israeli forces exchanged hearth with Palestinian fighters after they had been uncovered throughout a pre-dawn raid of the camp. The Israeli military didn’t reply to a Reuters request for touch upon the in a single day incident.

Two different males had been critically wounded within the raid, certainly one of whom was shot within the head, the Palestinian well being ministry mentioned. It was not clear whether or not the boys had been concerned within the preventing.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – territories the place Palestinians search statehood – in a 1967 Middle East conflict. International criticism of its remedy of Palestinians has been rising because the collapse of the final spherical of negotiations in 2014.

