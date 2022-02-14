Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash: Palestinian health ministry

Israeli forces shot lifeless a Palestinian throughout a conflict within the occupied West Bank as troops ready to demolish the house of a person accused of killing an Israeli, the Palestinian Health Ministry and witnesses stated on Monday.

The combating erupted late on Sunday within the village of Silat al-Harithiya, dwelling to a Palestinian who has been detained and charged with the killing, in a taking pictures assault on a automobile, close to the Jewish outpost of Homesh on December 16.

Witnesses stated troopers and Palestinian gunmen exchanged hearth after the troops arrived to hold out the demolition. The Israeli army stated it might destroy a ground of the house the place the assailant had lived.

Hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and petrol bombs on the troopers, who responded with “riot dispersal equipment and also fired at gunmen they had spotted”, the Israeli army stated, with out confirming the fatality.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one Palestinian was killed and 10 have been wounded.

Israel says demolitions carried out at assailants’ properties can assist deter future assaults. Rights teams have denounced the measure, which frequently targets properties the place different relations additionally stay, as collective punishment.

