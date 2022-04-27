Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian news agency

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in West Bank clashes early Wednesday, the official Palestinian information company WAFA stated, a day after the deadly taking pictures of one other Palestinian.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli military instructed AFP it was “conducting counterterrorism activity” within the metropolis of Jenin, however didn’t touch upon any casualties.

Israeli safety forces have stepped up operations within the occupied West Bank, notably round Jenin the place there are lively fighters from a number of armed teams, after a collection of assaults in Israel since late March.

The man killed within the newest incident was recognized as 21-year-old Ahmad Massad, from the village of Burqin within the northern West Bank.

He was shot within the head, a hospital official instructed WAFA.

Massad’s demise follows that of one other Palestinian killed Tuesday when Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp within the occupied West Bank throughout what the military known as a “counter-terrorism” operation that sparked violent riots.

The Palestinian well being ministry stated 20-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat “succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head,” through the taking pictures in Aqabat Jaber camp close to Jericho.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians are frequent within the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

But there was a wave of bloodshed within the territory and in Israel because the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish vacation of Passover overlapped this month.

Massad is amongst 26 Palestinians and Israeli Arabs killed since late March, amongst them a number of assailants, in accordance with an AFP tally.

During the identical interval, 14 Israelis had been killed in varied assaults.

Violent clashes have additionally rocked the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, sparking fears of one other battle after final 12 months’s 11-day warfare between Israel and armed teams within the Gaza Strip.

Concerns of recent al-Aqsa clashes are constructing, although, forward of Friday prayers on the compound, with the tip of Ramadan additionally approaching in early May.

Following the al-Aqsa clashes, remoted rocket fireplace in direction of Israel from the Gaza Strip resumed, prompting Israeli reprisals on targets linked to Hamas, the group which controls the coastal Palestinian enclave.

No accidents have been reported on both aspect on account of the rocket fireplace or retaliatory air strikes.

Palestinian Muslims have been angered by an uptick in Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third-holiest website. It can also be Judaism’s holiest place and recognized to Jews because the Temple Mount.

In an obvious try and ease tensions, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed reporters on Sunday that Israel was dedicated to the “status quo” at al-Aqsa, which means an adherence to long-standing conference permitting Jews to go to the compound however not pray there.

Read extra:

Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli forces in refugee camp: Ministry

Israeli forces arrest 12 in West Bank raids

UN ‘deeply concerned’ by violence in Israel, Palestine territories