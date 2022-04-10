Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid

Israeli troops on Saturday raided the hometown of a Palestinian who carried out a lethal taking pictures in Tel Aviv, sparking a gunbattle within the occupied West Bank that left a minimum of one Palestinian militant useless, in keeping with Israeli and Palestinian accounts.

The arrest raid was the most recent in a collection of occasions which have escalated tensions through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Clashes and protests in Jerusalem final 12 months helped spark an 11-day struggle with Hamas militants within the Gaza Strip.

In Saturday’s raid, the Israeli army mentioned it carried out what it described as “a counterterrorism operation” in and across the metropolis of Jenin – the world within the northern West Bank the place the gunman in Thursday’s attack had lived. It mentioned troops have been surveying the attacker’s house “to examine the potential demolition of the house.”

Israel usually demolishes the houses of Palestinian attackers in a controversial observe that it says deters future attackers however which critics dismiss as collective punishment.

The military mentioned it additionally carried out an arrest operation on folks suspected of militant exercise.

During the raids, it mentioned troopers got here underneath fireplace. Troops fired again, killing one militant. The Islamic Jihad militant group recognized the person as a member.

The military mentioned a second gunman was shot and wounded and brought away for medical remedy. It mentioned the person’s weapon was confiscated.

Jenin is taken into account a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces usually come underneath fireplace when working within the space. Even the Palestinian Authority, which administers components of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on safety issues, seems to have little management.

In Thursday’s taking pictures, a Palestinian gunman opened fireplace in central Tel Aviv, killing three folks. The attacker, recognized as Raad Hazem, 28, of Jenin, was later killed by Israeli forces.

It was the fourth lethal assault in Israel by Palestinians in three weeks and got here at a time of heightened tensions across the begin of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Two of these assaults have been carried out by males from Jenin.

Despite the violence, Israel has been taking steps to ease tensions, together with the granting of 1000’s of labor permits to residents of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and permitting 1000’s of Palestinians to enter Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers on Friday.

But on Saturday, Israel introduced additional restrictions on Jenin and its residents.

The measures included banning Arab residents of Israel from coming into the town for buying, halting entry permits to Israel held by Jenin’s senior businessmen, and depriving Jenin residents from visiting family members in Israel as a part of Ramadan’s goodwill gestures granted to West Bank Palestinians.

