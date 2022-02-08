Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in the West Bank

Israeli safety forces killed three Palestinian gunmen within the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel’s home safety service mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Palestinian overseas ministry condemned the killing as a “field execution.”

The armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah group claimed the three males as members. A Palestinian supply had earlier mentioned the boys belonged to the Islamic Jihad group, however a supply within the group later denied that.

The Shin Bet safety service described the boys as a “terrorist squad” that had carried out capturing assaults towards Israeli troopers and civilians within the space over the previous few weeks. There have been no casualties reported in these assaults.

Read extra:

Israeli, Palestinian figures propose two-state confederation

Israel non-committal amid US pressure over Palestinian’s death

Rights group accuses Israel of enforcing ‘apartheid’ on Palestinians