Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Ministry

Three Palestinians had been killed Tuesday by Israeli forces in two separate incidents within the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian well being ministry stated.

Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifa was killed by “Israeli occupation forces shooting at him near the town of Beit Fajar,” the ministry stated late within the afternoon.

The Israeli military didn’t instantly remark, when requested by AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Afifa was a resident of the al-Aroub refugee camp north of Hebron within the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian information company Wafa reported.

Separately, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians earlier than daybreak on Tuesday after coming underneath fireplace throughout an arrest raid within the northern West Bank, Israeli border police and Palestinian well being authorities stated.

Israeli border police stated officers and undercover police entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest a suspect “wanted for terrorist activity.”

“After the arrest of the suspect, as the forces left the house, heavy fire was opened from several directions, and undercover forces operating at the scene responded with live fire,” police stated.

They stated as police reached their automobiles, one other assailant shot on the forces, “who responded with accurate fire.”

The Palestinian well being ministry stated two males had been killed within the combating. Wafa recognized them as Abdullah al-Hosari, 22, and Shadi Khaled Najm, 18.

Troops arrested Imad Jamal Abu al-Heija, a freed prisoner, Wafa reported.

The information company stated the killing of the 2 Palestinians sparked a “massive and angry march” in Jenin.

The arrest raid is one in all a number of current high-profile Israeli incursions into West Bank cities.

Last month, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian suspects throughout a daylight raid within the northern West Bank metropolis of Nablus.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan within the Six-Day War of 1967. It has since constructed a string of settlements throughout the territory which are thought-about unlawful underneath worldwide regulation however are dwelling to some 475,000 Israelis.

Read extra:

Israel’s Supreme Court freezes Palestinian evictions in east Jerusalem

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry

Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire after alleged attack