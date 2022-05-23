Israeli govt and court at odds over Jewish prayer at flashpoint shrine

Israel reaffirmed on Sunday a long-standing association with Muslim authorities that forestalls Jewish prayer at a contested Jerusalem holy website, pushing again towards a decrease Israeli courtroom that questioned the legality of police motion towards violators.

Al Aqsa mosque compound, which Jews revere as a vestige of their two historical temples, is a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Under the decades-old “status quo”, Israel permits Jews to go to provided that they chorus from spiritual rites.

Three Jewish minors, ordered to remain away for 15 days by police after they prostrated themselves and intoned a biblical prayer throughout a compound tour, contested the ban at Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. It dominated of their favour on Sunday.

Police argued that the appellants had disrupted officers’ duties and threatened public order. But Judge Zion Saharai, whereas noting he didn’t intend to intervene in regulation enforcement coverage, mentioned that they had not “raise(d) worry of harm befalling national security, public safety or individual security”.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a press release calling the ruling “a grave assault against the historic status quo … and a flagrant challenge to international law”.

Jordan, a US-backed Israeli safety associate that serves as custodian of Al Aqsa, has additionally voiced concern concerning the Jewish visits to the compound.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s workplace mentioned the ruling can be appealed on the greater Jerusalem District Court.

“There is no change, nor is any change planned, on the status quo of the Temple Mount,” it mentioned in a press release, utilizing the Jewish time period for the positioning Muslims name the Noble Sanctuary.

“The magistrate’s court decision is focused exclusively on the matter of the conduct of the minors brought before it, and does not include a broader determination regarding the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount.”

With the Jewish visits growing in quantity, together with over the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that coincided this 12 months with the Jewish Passover pageant, Palestinians have cried foul.

The ruling got here per week earlier than nationalist Jews are on account of maintain an annual flag march by means of Jerusalem’s Old City, marking its seize by Israel in a 1967 Middle East struggle. The occasion is resented by Palestinians, who need the Old City and different components of East Jerusalem as capital of their hoped-for future state.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that fought a Gaza struggle with Israel final 12 months that was partly stoked by Jerusalem tensions, described the flag march’s deliberate route by means of a Muslim quarter of the Old City as “adding fuel to the fire”.

“I warn the enemy against carrying out such crimes,” Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh mentioned in a televised handle.

