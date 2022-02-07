Israeli leader talks to Biden about ISIS, Iran

Israel’s prime minister on Sunday congratulated President Joe Biden for final week’s lethal raid in Syria that killed the chief of the ISIS group, the Israeli premier’s workplace introduced.

In a cellphone name with the president, Naftali Bennett advised Biden that “the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the US forces,” his workplace stated.

Bennett and Biden additionally mentioned Iranian army exercise throughout the Middle East and efforts to dam Iran’s nuclear program, it stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel and Iran are arch-enemies, and Israel has raised vocal issues about US-led efforts to revive the 2015 worldwide nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The deal unraveled after President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018. Israel objected to the preliminary deal and believes any makes an attempt to revive it is not going to embrace enough safeguards to stop Iran from creating a nuclear weapons functionality. Israel additionally says any deal ought to handle Iranian army exercise throughout the area in addition to its growth of long-range missiles able to putting Israel.

Earlier Sunday, Bennett stated Israel is carefully watching world powers’ negotiations with Iran in Vienna, however reiterated his place that Israel shouldn’t be certain by any settlement reached by them. Israel has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if it believes it’s essential to halt the nation’s nuclear program. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceable functions solely.

“Anyone who thinks such an agreement will increase stability is wrong,” Bennett advised his Cabinet early Sunday. “Israel reserves its right to act in any case, with or without an agreement.”

Read extra:

Israel won’t be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

Relieving Iran sanctions would lead to ‘terror on steroids’: Israel PM

Israel participates in huge US Gulf naval exercise alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman