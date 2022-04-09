Israeli military kills Palestinian militant in operation in Jenin

Israeli troops on Saturday raided the West Bank hometown of a Palestinian who carried out a lethal capturing in Tel Aviv, sparking a gunbattle that left at the least one Palestinian militant lifeless, in keeping with Palestinian officers.

The Israeli navy mentioned its troops have been finishing up what it mentioned was a counterterrorism operation within the metropolis of Jenin and the adjoining Jenin refugee camp. That’s the realm within the northern West Bank the place the gunman in Thursday’s assault had lived. It mentioned the troops got here beneath hearth and returned hearth on the assailants. There have been no Israeli casualties and in keeping with Israeli navy, the forces seized an computerized rifle utilized by one of many militants.

The Israeli information web site, Ynet, mentioned troops had surrounded the attacker’s house to arrest a few of his relations.

The Palestinian Health Ministry mentioned at the least one Palestinian was killed and 10 wounded. The Islamic Jihad militant group has recognized the lifeless man as considered one of its fighters.

Jenin is taken into account a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces typically come beneath hearth when working within the space. Even the Palestinian Authority, which administers elements of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on safety issues, seems to have little management.

In Thursday’s capturing, a Palestinian gunman opened hearth in central Tel Aviv, killing three folks. The attacker, recognized as Raad Hazem, 28, of Jenin, was later killed by Israeli forces.

It was the fourth lethal assault in Israel by Palestinians in three weeks and got here at a time of heightened tensions across the begin of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Two of these assaults have been carried out by males from Jenin.

Protests and clashes in Jerusalem throughout Ramadan final 12 months helped spark an 11-day warfare between Israel and the Hamas militant group.