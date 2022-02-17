Israeli minister to sign trade deal during Morocco visit next week

Israel’s economic system minister will journey to Morocco subsequent week to signal an economics and commerce deal, because the nations look to broaden cooperation since they normalized ties in late 2020.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai will begin her go to on Sunday and meet ministers, authorities officers and enterprise leaders in Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakeh, the Economy Ministry mentioned on Thursday.

On Monday, she is slated to satisfy her Moroccan counterpart to signal the cooperation settlement that the ministry mentioned would lay the financial infrastructure for increasing commerce between the nations.

“Morocco is an important country for Israel – politically, economically and culturally,” mentioned Barbivai, whose Moroccan-born husband can also be making his first journey since leaving the nation in 1957 on the age of two.

“Despite the existing trade ties and the Israeli industry that exists in Morocco, the scope of economic cooperation is limited in relation to the potential, which if realized will significantly contribute to the economic welfare and growth of both countries,” she mentioned in an announcement.

Bilateral commerce has been small however on the rise, the ministry mentioned, reaching $131 million in 2021.

