Israeli missile attacks kill 3 soldiers in Syria

Israel fired a number of missiles on navy websites within the Syria’s

capital Damascus and the coastal metropolis of Tartous on Sunday night time,

killing three troopers, Trend experiences citing Al

Arabiya.

Israeli warplanes fired missiles from the course of Beirut,

the capital of Lebanon, and focused navy websites within the

countryside of Damascus, the Syrian navy mentioned in a

assertion.

Another assault, launched concurrently from over the

Mediterranean, hit navy amenities in Tartous in northwest

Syria, it provides.

Syria intercepted among the missiles, the assertion mentioned,

with out mentioning the place the troopers had been killed.