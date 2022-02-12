Israeli officer stationed in Manama part of intl coalition: Foreign ministry

Bahrain’s international ministry stated on Saturday that what was circulated in some international media about appointing an Israeli officer in Manama, comes inside the body work of preparations associated to a world coalition of greater than 34 nations.

According to a press release carried by the Bahraini international ministry, the coalition’s duties embody securing freedom of navigation in territorial waters of the area, shield worldwide commerce, and confront acts of piracy and terrorism within the area.

On February 2, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Bahrain, the most recent high-profile diplomatic journey since the countries normalized ties, his workplace stated.

Gantz, who’s the primary Israeli protection minister to ever formally go to the Gulf nation, traveled with a number of high army and safety officers, together with navy chief Admiral David Saar Salama.

In November 2019, the US-led naval coalition within the Gulf, established in response to a sequence of assaults on oil tankers, opened a command center in Bahrain, the US Fifth Fleet stated in a press release. This coalition is called the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

The United States blamed the assaults on Iran. Tehran denied the accusations.

