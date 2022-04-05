Israeli PM Bennett discusses discusses global events, Iranian nuclear issue with PM Modi

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who needed to postpone his

journey to India after contracting COVID-19, on Monday mentioned

world and regional points in a telephonic dialog along with his

Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who enquired about his well being.

“It was nice chatting with you my good friend, @NarendraModi. I look

ahead to seeing you quickly!” Bennett tweeted whereas replying to a

tweet from Prime Minister Modi.

The two “mentioned world and regional points, together with the

Iranian nuclear situation”, Israeli PM’s media adviser stated in a

assertion right here.

It was the primary name between the 2 leaders after Bennett had

to postpone his journey to India scheduled between April 3 and 5 after

testing optimistic for COVID-19. The two leaders agreed to work on

one other date for the go to which comes at a time when they’re

celebrating 30 years of multinational of diplomatic ties.

It was not clear when the journey would happen.

“Prime Minister Bennett thanked Prime Minister Modi for his

condemnation of the latest terrorist assaults in Israel, and for

expressing sorrow, in his title and on behalf of the Indian individuals,

for the lack of life because of these occasions,” the Israeli

official added.

Eleven Israelis have been killed in three separate assaults not too long ago

in several components of the nation over a seven day interval.

The India go to of Bennett who turned prime minister in June

final yr was additionally aimed toward increasing the cooperation between the

two nations within the areas of innovation and expertise, safety

and cyber, and agriculture and local weather change.

“I’m delighted to pay my first official go to to India on the

invitation of my good friend, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and

collectively we’ll proceed main the way in which for our nations’

relations,” Bennett had stated whereas asserting his go to final

month.

“Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and that is

of historic significance. The relations between our two distinctive

cultures – the Indian tradition and the Jewish tradition – are deep,

and so they depend on deep appreciation and significant collaborations,”

he had stated.