Israeli PM Bennett first Western leader to meet with Putin since invasion of Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is assembly Saturday night with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in keeping with the Prime Minister’s Office – writes Yossi Lempkovitch

According to Reuters, they’re discussing the warfare in Ukraine.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the 2 have been assembly for the previous 2.5 hours. “The Prime Minister took off for Moscow early this morning, after the conversation between the leaders last Wednesday,” the assertion mentioned.

Bennett is being accompanied by Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who’s serving as his translator, together with National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir and spokesman Matan Sidi.

Advertisement

Bennett has supplied to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, and held a number of calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin in latest days.

The Israel premier is the primary western chief to satisfy Putin because the invasion of Ukraine ten days in the past.

Bennett and Elkin each observe the Jewish Sabbath and flying on Saturday signifies that there was an pressing nationwide safety want.

Advertisement

The assembly comes as Israel has been making an attempt to steadiness the nationwide safety significance of coordination with Russia earlier than airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria, the place the Russian Army is the dominant pressure, with Israel’s strongest strategic alliance with the US and help for democracy and worldwide order.

Share this text: