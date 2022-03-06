Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the Kremlin on Saturday to debate the Ukraine disaster, his spokesperson mentioned.

Israel, house to a considerable inhabitants of Russian immigrants, has provided to mediate within the battle between Russia and Ukraine, although officers have beforehand performed down expectations of a breakthrough.

Following a three-hour assembly on the Ukraine battle with Putin, Bennett headed to Berlin for talks with the German chancellor, his spokesperson mentioned.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is currently on his way from Moscow to Berlin, where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” Bennett’s spokesperson mentioned in an announcement, in response to AFP.

While Israel, an in depth ally of the United States, has condemned the Russian invasion, voiced solidarity with Kyiv and despatched humanitarian assist to Ukraine, it has mentioned it is going to keep communications with Moscow within the hope of serving to to ease the disaster.

Israel can be conscious of Moscow’s army assist for President Bashar al-Assad in next-door Syria, the place Israel usually assaults Iranian and Hezbollah army targets. Contacts with Moscow stop Russian and Israeli forces buying and selling fireplace accidentally.

Bennett, a non secular Jew, took a flight in violation of Sabbath legislation as a result of Judaism permits this when the goal is to protect human life, his spokesperson mentioned.

