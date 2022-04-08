Israeli PM gives security ‘full freedom’ to act after attack

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett mentioned Friday he granted the safety forces “full freedom of action” following a lethal capturing in Tel Aviv, the newest in a surge of assaults.

“We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet and all security forces in order to defeat the terror,” Bennett mentioned in a public tackle in Tel Aviv. “There are not and will not be limits for this war.”

