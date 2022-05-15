Israeli police investigate officers’ use of force at a veteran journalist’s funeral

toggle caption Ahmad Gharabli/AFP by way of Getty Images

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s police chief has ordered an investigation into officers’ use of drive towards Palestinians who had been gathering at the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Officers had charged at pallbearers, beating them with batons and inflicting the casket to almost drop to the bottom on Friday. Police have stated they had been making an attempt to forestall crowds from carrying the coffin and had organized with Abu Akleh’s household to ship it to the cemetery in a hearse.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in addition to the United Nations secretary-general and the European Union condemned Israeli police conduct in Jerusalem over the funeral for Abu Akleh.

In an announcement, police stated “hundreds of rioters tried to sabotage” the funeral ceremony and hurt officers, however that the police commissioner has ordered an investigation and findings shall be introduced within the coming days.

Abu Akleh was killed this week whereas overlaying an Israeli arrest raid in a Palestinian refugee camp. There’s a dispute over whether or not Israeli troopers or Palestinian gunmen shot her.

The 51-year-old was a well known journalist within the Arabic-speaking world, spending many years overlaying conflicts between Palestinians and Israelis — together with the Second Intifada of the early 2000s.

Since her demise, Abu Akleh has turn out to be a logo of Palestinians killed within the occupied West Bank. Her funeral drew 1000’s of mourners.