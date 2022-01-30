Israeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit: Spokesman

Israeli President Isaac Herzog left for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday on the primary such go to, his workplace mentioned, looking for to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional rigidity as world powers attempt to revive a nuclear take care of Iran.

“I will be meeting the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, at the personal invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince,” Herzog mentioned.

“I wish him well and I am grateful for his courage and bold leadership, carving out a peace agreement with Israel and sending a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region.”

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial publish. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

The UAE, together with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords”, on the White House in 2020. The two Gulf nations and Israel share frequent issues about Iran and its allied forces within the area.

Israel on Jan. 18 supplied safety and intelligence help to the UAE towards additional drone assaults after a lethal strike by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, in keeping with a letter launched on Tuesday by Israel’s chief.

