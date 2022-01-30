Israeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog left for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday on the primary such go to, his workplace mentioned, looking for to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional pressure as world powers attempt to revive a nuclear take care of Iran, Trend stories citing Reuters.

“I will likely be assembly the management of the United Arab Emirates, on the private invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince,” Herzog mentioned.

“I wish him well and I am grateful for his courage and bold leadership, carving out a peace agreement with Israel and sending a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region.”