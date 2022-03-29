Israeli president to visit Jordan in latest sign of closer ties: Officials

President Isaac Herzog will make the primary official go to by an Israeli head of state to Jordan on Wednesday, officers mentioned, within the newest thaw in ties between two nations formally at peace for almost three a long time.

The Israeli-Palestinian battle, together with Israel’s almost 55-year-old occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, has lengthy weighed on relations between Israel and Jordan, a lot of whose 10 million residents are of Palestinian origin.

The deliberate assembly between Herzog and King Abdullah follows talks the Jordanian monarch held with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas within the West Bank on Monday in an obvious try and decrease tensions earlier than the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Last 12 months, clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians round Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque on the top of the Ramadan fasting month, violence that helped ignite an 11-day conflict in May between Gaza militants and Israel.

In an announcement, a spokesman for Herzog mentioned points to be raised on the royal palace embody “deepening Israeli-Jordanian relations, maintaining regional stability, with an emphasis on the upcoming holiday period, [and] strengthening peace and normalization.”

King Hussein, Abdullah’s late father, signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, after years of covert contacts.

Although his submit is basically ceremonial, Herzog has been a degree man in efforts to fix long-strained relations between Israel and Turkey, visiting Ankara earlier this month for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier this 12 months, he also visited the United Arab Emirates, which together with Bahrain and Morocco normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in an indication of shared concern over Iran.

Palestinians mentioned such Arab engagement with Israel betrayed their trigger.

The international ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held a summit in Israel on Sunday and Monday. Jordan didn’t attend.

Israeli protection chief visits Amman

But within the newest flurry of talks in current months by high Israeli and Jordanian officers, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met King Abdullah in Amman on Tuesday.

Gantz mentioned “the measures that Israel is planning to take in order to enable freedom of prayer” in Jerusalem and the West Bank, an Israeli assertion mentioned, with out elaborating.

Citing safety considerations, Israel has imposed age limits on Muslim worshippers at al-Aqsa in periods of stress and restricted Palestinian journey to Jerusalem from the West Bank, territory that it captured, together with the jap a part of the holy metropolis, in a 1967 conflict.

Relations between Israel and Jordan had grow to be extra frosty throughout right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as Israeli prime minister, which ended final June.

Israeli settlement constructing and then-US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem, a metropolis on the coronary heart of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, as Israel’s capital in 2017 raised Jordanian considerations.

