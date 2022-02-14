Israeli prime minister to make first visit to Bahrain on Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will journey to Bahrain on Monday within the highest-level go to because the nations established relations below a 2020 US-sponsored deal primarily based partly on shared worries about Iran.

Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, his workplace stated.

“The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties… especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation,” it stated in a press release.

The two-day journey to Bahrain, residence to the US Navy’s Gulf headquarters, comes amid heightened tensions after missile assaults on neighboring United Arab Emirates by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Israel additionally normalized ties with the UAE in 2020.

Israel has stepped up cooperation with the Gulf states.

Manama hosted Israel’s protection minister on February 2 and has stated an Israeli army officer can be posted in Bahrain as a part of a global coalition.

On the business entrance, Israel has reported rising commerce with Bahrain that reached $6.5 billion final yr. There are direct flights between the nations.

