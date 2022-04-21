Israeli war planes strike Gaza after rocket attack

Israel carried out air strikes in central Gaza earlier than daybreak on Thursday after a rocket launched from the Palestinian territory landed in Israel, Hamas officers and Israeli army sources stated.

No casualties have been reported, witnesses stated.

Israeli warfare planes struck a safety put up and a part of an underground web site used to supply rocket engines, the Israeli army stated in a press release.

Earlier, a rocket fired from Gaza struck southern Israel, inflicting slight injury to a home however no accidents, police stated. No faction claimed duty for what’s the second such assault in days.

An upsurge of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories has raised fears of a slide again to wider battle. Since March, Israeli forces have killed no less than 29 Palestinians in West Bank raids, and a sequence of Arab road assaults have killed 14 individuals in Israel.

In a press release, Hamas stated Israel’s bombing will solely encourage Palestinians to “resist the occupation and step up their support for Jerusalem and its people.”

Confrontations in Jerusalem’s Old City – notably at al-Aqsa mosque compound, identified to Jews as Temple Mount – pose the chance of a relapse right into a broader conflagration like final yr’s 11-day Israel-Gaza warfare, during which greater than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 individuals in Israel have been killed.

Tensions this yr have been heightened partially by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover. By permitting extra Jewish worshippers into the sacred compound, Palestinians say Israel is violating a centuries-old coverage based on which non-Muslims might go to however not pray. Israeli leaders have stated they’re making certain freedom of worship for all religions in Jerusalem.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest web site in Islam and in addition revered by Jews as the situation of two historical temples.

Palestinians need East Jerusalem, together with its Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy websites, because the capital of a future state. Israel, which annexed East Jerusalem in a transfer not internationally acknowledged after capturing the realm in a 1967 warfare, regards all of Jerusalem as its everlasting capital.

