Israel’s energy minister says ‘so be it’ if exported gas reaches Lebanon

When requested about the opportunity of Israeli gasoline exported to Egypt and Jordan making its method to Lebanon, Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar talking at an business occasion on Monday stated “so be it.”

Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla instructed the identical occasion that the timeline for sending gasoline to Lebanon is versatile because it is determined by different companions.

Technical work to help gasoline exports to Lebanon will probably be completed by February, he added.

