Israel’s FM says normalization with Saudi Arabia ‘long, cautious process’

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid mentioned that reaching an settlement to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia can be a “long and cautious” course of, however Israel believes within the risk, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

“We believe that it is possible to have a normalization process with Saudi Arabia. It’s in our interest… We’ve already said that this is the next step after the Abraham Accords, to talk about a long and careful process,” he mentioned.

Lapid added that ought to an settlement be signed, it might not come as a shock announcement prefer it occurred with earlier offers signed with the UAE and Bahrain.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This won’t happen the same way it did last time… We won’t wake up one morning suddenly and it will be a surprise,” Lapid mentioned referring to the US-brokered Abraham Accords signed in 2020.

He added that Israel is working with the US and Gulf nations in the direction of the aim of normalizing ties with the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and Israel share no diplomatic ties.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had mentioned in March that Saudi Arabia views Israel as a “potential ally,” noting nonetheless that a number of points should be resolved first.

“For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved. We don’t look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together. But we have to solve some issues before we get to that,” he mentioned in an interview with US journal The Atlantic.

Read extra:

Israel says it hopes for ties with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

Israel participates in huge US Gulf naval exercise alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman