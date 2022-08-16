Israel’s inflation rate hits 5.2 pct, highest since 2008

Israel’s year-on-year inflation reached 5.2 % in July, the

highest since October 2008, in line with figures launched by the

nation’s Central Bureau of Statistics, Trend experiences citing

Xinhua.

This is the sixth month in a row for the 12-month client worth

index to rise above the federal government goal vary of 1-3 %.

Israel’s month-to-month inflation price in July was 1.1 %,

following a 0.4 % in June, primarily on account of a rise of 8.5

% in contemporary fruit costs and three.3 % in transport

costs.

Israeli analysts estimated that the continued rise in inflation

will result in a fourth consecutive rise in Israel’s base curiosity

price by the Bank of Israel on Aug. 22.

During the final three will increase, the bottom rate of interest has been

raised from 0.1 % to the present price of 1.25 %.

Israel’s dwelling costs within the May-June interval registered a

year-on-year improve of 17.8 %, the very best in over 12

years, in line with the Bureau.