Israel’s PM Bennett says Netanyahu ‘threatened’ to target him with drones

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu “threatened” him final 12 months when he was combating to unseat the veteran chief, in an interview printed Friday.

The Jewish nationalist Bennett grew to become prime minister in June 2021, after he banded with blocs starting from proper to left to Arab Islamic conservatives to end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

“Establishing the government was very hard for me. I knew clearly where I was going. I knew I was about to get hit with the mother of all battles,” Bennett instructed Haaretz newspaper.

Bennett stated he had been negotiating with Netanyahu in May because the long-serving PM fought onerous to remain in energy, however their talks hit a brick wall.

“When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag Israel into a fifth election, he really threatened me,” Bennett stated.

“‘Listen,’ he said to me, ‘If I understand correctly what you’re going to do, you should know that I am going to turn my whole machine on you, the army’,” he stated, recounting what Netanyahu had instructed him.

He stated Netanyahu adopted his feedback by making a gesture together with his arm as if to point “an airplane descending for an attack,” Haaretz reported.

According to Bennett, the previous prime minister had instructed him: “‘I will send the drones at you, and we’ll see’.”

Bennett stated he thought that with these remarks, Netanyahu was threatening to unleash in opposition to him “his army of bots” of broadcasters from tv, radio and social media.

“A kind of change came over me. I realized that everything was resting on my shoulders” and that Netanyahu’s re-election “would have thrown us into a terrible spin,” Bennett stated.

“I know that this sounds big, but I think we saved the state,” he added.

Bennett’s coalition gained a wafer-thin margin of 60 votes to 59 in parliament in June final 12 months, permitting him to type a authorities.

A tech millionaire, Bennett was as soon as an ally of Netanyahu.

Losing the highest job left the hawkish former prime minister exposed to legal battles involving corruption.

Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of belief, and may very well be jailed if discovered responsible. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“I wouldn’t want to see Netanyahu in prison, in a prisoner’s uniform. It’s not a picture that would respect him or the citizens of this country,” Bennett instructed Haaretz.

On Monday Netanyahu denied reviews he had reached a cope with prosecutors that will power him to stop politics.

