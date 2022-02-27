Israel’s PM speaks to Putin about Ukraine conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a telephone name Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the battle in Ukraine, the premier’s workplace stated, following experiences Kyiv has requested Israel to mediate.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon. The two discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine,” Bennett’s workplace stated in a quick assertion.

Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan and different retailers, Zelensky in that decision requested Israel to play a mediation function following Russia’s invasion.

A senior Israeli official stated that in Bennett’s name with Putin, the prime minister “said that Israel is ready to assist as much as required and at any time in order to help resolve the crisis and bringing the parties closer.

“This is due to Israel’s special status and good relations with all parties,” the official stated, including that “the two leaders agreed to maintain continuous contact between Russia and Israel”.

In an earlier announcement concerning a humanitarian assist cargo to civilians in Ukraine caught up within the preventing, Bennett described Israel’s response to the disaster as “measured and responsible”.

Israel has sought to protect its delicate safety cooperation with Moscow, given the massive Russian navy presence in Syria, the place Israel conducts common air strikes on what it calls Iran-linked targets.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has condemned the Russian invasion as “a violation of the international order,” within the strongest language utilized by an Israeli official because the Russian offensive was launched on Thursday.

But Lapid additionally stated that the welfare of the a whole bunch of hundreds of Jews in each Russia and Ukraine was a prime “consideration” for the federal government, stressing Israel’s shut ties with each Moscow and Kyiv.

Bennett stated he would maintain a devoted safety cupboard assembly on the Ukraine battle later Sunday wanting on the “diplomatic and economic aspects” of the disaster, together with “the absorption of immigrants”.

The Jewish Agency, which processes Israeli citizenship functions for Jews residing overseas, has stated it was organising processing centres at a number of Ukrainian border crossings, in anticipation of Jews fleeing and requesting strikes to Israel.

The international ministry additionally stated 2,000 Israeli residents had left Ukraine since Thursday.

