Israel’s president ends landmark trip to Turkey

Israel’s president on Thursday ended his landmark journey to Turkey with a go to to the Jewish neighborhood in Istanbul, a day after the 2 international locations hailed a brand new period in relations.

Isaac Herzog held talks in Ankara on Wednesday with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan within the first go to by an Israeli president since 2007.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He then took half in a prayer for Ukrainian refugees in addition to “Turkey and President Erdogan” with members of the Jewish neighborhood in Istanbul on the Neve Shalom synagogue within the historic Galata district.

“The entire process is without illusions, but reflects strategic and bilateral interests,” Herzog informed journalists in regards to the go to and talks earlier than coming into the synagogue. He left Turkey shortly after.

“We will not agree on everything… But we shall aspire to solve our disagreements with mutual respect and goodwill,” Herzog stated throughout a press convention with Erdogan on Wednesday.

The Neve Shalom synagogue, which can be residence to a museum about Jewish heritage, holds a particular place for native Jews.

It is a synagogue which “suffered in the past,” Herzog stated, referring to terror assaults in 1986 which left 22 lifeless, and others in 1992 and 2003.

On November 15, 2003, 30 have been killed and over 300 others have been injured after autos full of explosives focused two synagogues in Istanbul.

The assaults have been claimed by a Turkish cell of al-Qaeda.

Under the Ottoman Empire, Istanbul, then Constantinople, welcomed many Jews expelled from Spain in 1492 who discovered refuge and established thriving communities till the twentieth century.

In the Nineteen Thirties, Jews have been topic to discriminatory legal guidelines and pogroms.

These “500 years” of residing collectively is commonly cited by Turkish officers, though the standing of Turkish Jews has typically been lower than equal.

Around 15,000 Jews reside in Turkey at the moment, the bulk in Istanbul, in contrast with 200,000 at first of the twentieth century.

Read extra:

No progress on ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia talks: Ukraine FM

Israel president arrives in Turkey on landmark trip to mend bilateral relations

UAE envoy says trade, investment deal with Israel will be signed this month