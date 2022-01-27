Israel’s President to visit Turkey in February: Erdogan

Israeli President Isaac Herzog can pay an official go to to Turkey in February, Turkish chief Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced on Wednesday, hailing it as an opportunity to fix frayed relations with Israel.

“This visit could open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel,” Erdogan stated in an interview with Turkey’s NTV channel, including that he was “ready to take steps in Israel’s direction in all areas, including natural gas”

Relations between majority-Muslim Turkey and Israel froze over after the demise of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying assist for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

In current months, nonetheless, the 2 nations have been engaged on a rapprochement, with Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian trigger, holding phone talks with Herzog and different Israeli leaders.

The Turkish strongman had already stated final week he was ready to work with Israel on reviving an outdated challenge to ship Mediterranean gasoline to European purchasers through Turkey.

His remarks got here after the US reportedly dropped help for a rival pipeline challenge involving Israel and Turkey’s historic rival Greece.

Turkey had strongly opposed the challenge, which was supported by the previous administration of US president Donald Trump.

