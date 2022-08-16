Issy Wong snapped up by Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL





Hobart Hurricanes have pulled off a WBBL coup by poaching England quick bowler Issy Wong for the upcoming season.

Wong, 20, burst onto the WBBL scene final season enjoying for Sydney Thunder the place she took 9 wickets in 13 video games at an economic system fee of seven.28. She additionally produced one of the vital gorgeous hitting shows of the event, thumping 43 off 17 balls with six sixes in opposition to Adelaide Strikers.

Wong has since made her worldwide debut for England in all three varieties through the 2022 season in opposition to South Africa and performed within the Commonwealth Games.

She is presently enjoying for Birmingham Pheonix within the girls’s Hundred underneath former Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer with Hurricanes former coach and now excessive efficiency supervisor Salliann Beams seeing Wong up shut whereas she is coaching Trent Rockets

Hurricanes had misplaced the categorical tempo of Tayla Vlaeminck who has headed house to Melbourne Renegades however have discovered a worthy alternative in Wong.

“I can’t wait to come back to Australia for the WBBL,” Wong mentioned. “To be honest, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind since I got the call up to join the Thunder last year, and I can’t be more thankful for how that has helped me and my career.

“I had a good time on the Thunder final season, however I’m wanting ahead to becoming a member of the Hurricanes this yr. We had a extremely nice match in opposition to them on the finish of final season, and so they’ve received some extra actually skilled gamers who’ve come on board since then, so I am unable to wait to satisfy everybody and get caught into studying as a lot as I can.”

Hobart Hurricanes squad Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Issy Wong





