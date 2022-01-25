Istanbul Airport suspends all flights amid heavy snowfall

All flights to and from Istanbul Airport have been briefly suspended on Monday on account of heavy snowfall within the metropolis, whereas many different elements of Turkey skilled commuting difficulties because of the opposed climate, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

Flights at Istanbul Airport, which was Europe’s busiest final 12 months, have been halted till 6 p.m. native time (3 p.m. GMT), officers mentioned, with delays anticipated all through the evening, whereas nationwide flag service Turkish Airlines (THY) additionally suspended all of its flights till Tuesday morning.

Many elements of Turkey have been hit with heavy snowfall for the reason that weekend, prompting authorities to close colleges in some elements of the nation. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) has mentioned hundreds have been stranded on account of inclement climate.

The closure of Istanbul Airport affected flights stretching from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and Asia.

It marked the gleaming glass-and-steel construction’s first shutdown because it changed Istanbul’s previous Atatürk Airport as the brand new hub for Turkish Airlines in 2019.

Turkish Airlines canceled all flights out and in of Istanbul Airport till 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Yahya Üstün, the service’s vice chairman of media relations, mentioned on Twitter.

Üstün additionally mentioned in one other Twitter message {that a} collapse occurred on the roof of a facility, which serves Turkish Cargo at Istanbul Airport, because of the snow lots and the storm.

“None of our colleagues were harmed by the resulting situation, the process is followed closely,” he mentioned.

The firm had earlier canceled 36 flights out and in of Istanbul Airport and 31 at Sabiha Gokchen, town’s second airport, scheduled for Monday.

Istanbul Airport served greater than 37 million passengers final 12 months, changing into one of many world’s most necessary airports.