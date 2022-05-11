It could take 58 years for Botswana to double population, census results show | News24

The Botswana inhabitants grows by round 1.4 p.c yearly as preliminary outcomes estimate it to be at 2 346 179.

It’s estimated that there are 8 279 Batswanas within the diaspora, down from 23 032 in 2011.

There’s a mean of three.3 individuals per family, however figures additionally present households in rural areas are larger than in cities.

It will probably take Botswana 58 years to double its inhabitants from the present 2 346 179 estimated from the just lately held census, Statistics Botswana says.

Statistics Botswana carried out a census train in early April and the preliminary outcomes launched on Monday estimated a 1.4 p.c annual progress.

“Botswana’s population continues to grow, albeit at a decreasing rate. The population increased from 2 024 904 in 2011 to 2 346 179 in 2022, constituting an increase of 15.9 percent over the period between the two censuses.

“The annual inhabitants progress price between 2011 and 2022 is estimated at 1.4 p.c, indicating a decline from the 1.9 p.c estimated in 2011. The present progress price follows the earlier development exhibiting a decline ranging from 4.6 p.c in 1981, 3.5 p.c in 1991, 2.4 p.c in 2001 to 1.9 p.c in 2011. At the present price of progress, Botswana’s inhabitants will take roughly 58 years to succeed in double the present determine,” the organisation said in its provisional results.

The overall density of the country increased from 2.9 persons per square kilometre in 2001 to 3.6 in 2011 and 4.1 in 2022.

Compared to other countries in southern Africa, Botswana remains a sparsely populated country given its vast size and small population, only comparable to Namibia with a population density of three persons per square kilometre.

The census also noted a reduction in household sizes from the previous census of 2011. The mean average was 3.3 persons per household compared to 3.7 in 2011.

The census also estimated that there were 8 279 citizens outside the country, a decline from 23 032 in 2011, “probably attributed to international Covid-19 associated points, in addition to the declining numbers of presidency, sponsored college students finding out overseas”.

Burton Mguni, the Statistician-General, stated it was the primary time the nation had used digital know-how, from the cartographic fieldwork stage as much as the enumeration stage.

As such, the preliminary outcomes weren’t far off the mark.

