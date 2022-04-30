‘It doesn’t make sense’ – family puzzled as they track missing Cape Town motorcyclist’s movements | News24

A Cape Town biker is lacking.

Wonder Hleza was final seen on Tuesday morning when he left for Worcester.

He and his spouse have been speculated to go away this weekend however he by no means returned.

Relatives of a Cape Town motorcyclist are beside themselves with fear after he mysteriously disappeared within the Western Cape this week.

Wonder Hleza, 49, has been lacking since Tuesday. His spouse Olwethu final noticed him that morning earlier than he made his approach to Worcester, simply earlier than 07:00, to get a brief driving licence.

On Monday morning, Hleza, a well known businessman, had delivered a motorbike to an handle in Parow when he was robbed of his pockets, which contained his licences, financial institution playing cards and identification paperwork. It’s understood that he heads an organization that transports bikes throughout the nation.

He and his spouse have been speculated to drive to the Eastern Cape on Friday morning for the lengthy weekend, nevertheless, he didn’t return to their Brackenfell residence.

The household’s spokesperson, Sonnyboy Msiza, instructed News24 the household was not doing nicely.

“We are worried. We are worried because we don’t know what happened to him,” Msiza added.

He mentioned Hleza selected to go to Worcester to get a brief licence as a result of he thought the queues could be shorter, and he wanted the licence urgently as a result of he was going to drive to the Eastern Cape.

“He drove the bike to Worcester and sent me a picture of him filling up the bike at a nearby garage. That was the last time I heard from him. Now, as bikers, we usually don’t travel the same road back home. We will use a different road. It’s just something we do, and Wonder did exactly that on the day he went missing,” Msiza mentioned.

Wonder along with his bike crew members. Supplied Supplied

According to Msiza, bikers use an app known as Life360, which tracks somebody’s actions and exhibits which street the final used.

The app indicated that on Tuesday, Hleza used again roads and rode previous Riebeek Kasteel on his method again from Worcester to Brackenfell.

“We checked CCTV footage in the area and saw that he definitely did drive past Riebeeck Kasteel and then he ended up in the Durbanville area. So he was in the area, but he never made it home,” Msiza mentioned.

He added that the household did not perceive why he rode round within the space, however they assumed that he misplaced his telephone and that he went to examine to see if he dropped it alongside the best way.

On Wednesday, an enormous search was underneath method for Hleza.

Msiza mentioned he ended up at a close-by Spar in Uitsig in Brackenfell the place they requested CCTV footage.

“He rode into the Spar centre on Tuesday afternoon, he then went to the ATM where he had been sending himself e-wallet money because his bank cards were stolen. He then withdrew the money and went to the Caltex garage in the area and put in petrol and drove out of the centre,” he mentioned.

Msiza mentioned that the footage confirmed that Hleza didn’t flip proper on the robots to go residence. Instead, he turned left in the direction of Malmsbury.

He added:

That blew our minds. We did not perceive why he turned left when he was only a few minutes away from residence. That was the final sighting of Wonder on his bike.

The Cape Town biker was final seen by his spouse Olwethu the morning earlier than making his approach to Worcester simply earlier than 07:00 to get a brief driving license. Supplied Supplied

The household mentioned they searched proper as much as Paarl and Worcester, however there was nonetheless no signal of him.

They even checked hospitals, police stations, ambulance data.

“What has been frustrating is that since we logged a case at [the] police, there have been three different investigation officers assigned to the case. No one is keeping us in the loop. We must do our own investigations, and then take them to the police. At one stage, the investigating officer was calling me to find out if we have any more information. It’s been four days now and still no information or sign of Wonder,” Msiza mentioned.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg mentioned Brackenfell police appealed for public help to find a lacking one that was final seen leaving his residence in Sonkring, Brackenfell on Tuesday morning.

Twigg mentioned the particular person is 1.8 metres tall, bald, has a gray beard and has brown eyes.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black riding jacket, black trousers, black motorbike gloves, black and white motorbike helmet, and a red and yellow lucky star buff. He has stitching scars on his hands and legs,” added Twigg.

Hleza has 5 youngsters and has been a biker for greater than 12 years.

“We don’t know if he was kidnapped, in an accident, or if he’s laying in a ditch somewhere. Right now, we suspect that whoever might’ve robbed him on Monday of his personal belongings may have something to do with the disappearance,” Msiza mentioned.

The household has not dominated out that those that took his pockets might have offered his financial institution playing cards, and somebody might have known as him and instructed him they’ve his issues and he most likely went to get it.

“It doesn’t make sense as to why he would feel the need to fill up the bike in his hometown area which is three to four kilometres from where the garage he was at is, and then took a different route outside of Brackenfell,” Msiza added.

The household is “numb” and fears the worst.

But, Msiza added: “We are hopeful and trusting that he is alive somewhere and will drive up the road soon, we need him back. His kids and wife are beside themselves with worry.”

Anyone who can help the police with their investigation can contact the investigating, officer Detective Sergeant Mervyn Bezuidenhout, on 079 505 6171/021 983 1968 or name Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

