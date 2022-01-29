‘It doesn’t matter who you are, they’re the rules’: Scott Morrison’s vaccine warning to Kanye West
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned world music famous person Kanye West that he must be absolutely vaccinated if he needs to go forward along with his Australian live performance tour.
The warning comes simply weeks after the deportation of tennis champion Novak Djokovic, who initially had his visa cancelled as a result of his vaccine medical exemption was thought of invalid.
That choice was overturned, however the Federal Court then validated the federal government’s choice to deport him as a result of his stance on vaccination posed a threat to public well being and the great order of Australian society.
West, who has legally modified his title to “Ye”, has a collection of live shows deliberate for March however his vaccination standing is unclear. In November, he mentioned he had obtained one dose however in one other interview he likened vaccines to the satan’s work.
Mr Morrison’s delivered his blunt message whereas visiting Queensland on Saturday, stating “the rules are you have to be fully vaccinated, they’re the rules”.
“They apply to everybody as people have seen. It doesn’t matter who you are, they’re the rules. Follow the rules [and] you can come, if you don’t follow the rules you can’t.”
Earlier, Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan mentioned the choice on whether or not to grant West a visa rested with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and that he would have a look at that “application like he does for other visa applications”.
“I can assure everyone, all Australians, that it will be looked at in a diligent manner and like all of these applications, the applicant would have to adhere to Australian rules and application protocols for that to be approved,” he mentioned.