‘It doesn’t matter who you are, they’re the rules’: Scott Morrison’s vaccine warning to Kanye West

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned world music famous person Kanye West that he must be absolutely vaccinated if he needs to go forward along with his Australian live performance tour.

The warning comes simply weeks after the deportation of tennis champion Novak Djokovic, who initially had his visa cancelled as a result of his vaccine medical exemption was thought of invalid.

Kanye West performs in Melbourne in 2008 Credit:Getty Images

That choice was overturned, however the Federal Court then validated the federal government’s choice to deport him as a result of his stance on vaccination posed a threat to public well being and the great order of Australian society.

West, who has legally modified his title to “Ye”, has a collection of live shows deliberate for March however his vaccination standing is unclear. In November, he mentioned he had obtained one dose however in one other interview he likened vaccines to the satan’s work.