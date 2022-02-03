It Happens Here: Franklin Cousins Changing Beer Industry With 67 Degrees Microbrewery

FRANKLIN (CBS) – In Franklin, change is brewing within the beer trade and it’s a gaggle of cousins main the cost.

Olivier Edouard and 4 of cousins, to be extra particular, have began 67 Degrees, a microbrewery on Grove Street within the small metropolis of Franklin.

And they’ve come a protracted methods. They all grew up collectively in Haiti with a few of them dwelling in the identical home.

“It feels like we’re back to being children again, except with less bossiness,” laughs Laury Lucien, one of many founders.

They got here to the U.S. as youngsters for varsity and work, and Olivier, in maturity, developed an obsession with microbrews. His father-in-law bought him into it, a lot in order that a number of years in the past, Olivier and his cousins (Laury, Patrick Edouard, Arnold Cazeau and Robins Edouard) determined to make their very own. Soon, they turned one among only some Black-owned breweries within the state.

“I think if our parents had our choice, they’d all want us to be doctors and engineers and lawyers,” Olivier instructed, WBZ-TV.

They employed a longtime beer-maker, Tim Morse, as their head brewer and shortly constructed a formidable array of beer choices. There’s one thing for everybody.

“I really like a saison,” Laury says. “It’s got a lot of flavor, a lot of body. Kind of feels like me.”

We sampled 4 of these choices – a tropical ale, a heavy Scottish ale, a purple ale; and 67 Degrees’ “Arctic” beer – with hints of peppermint. They have been all distinct and scrumptious.

But these cousins says it’s about rather more than the beer. They need to make a distinction within the craft beer group.

“Community, family and friends.” That’s what Olivier lists as their priorities. “That’s something we’ve been trying to do ever since we opened,” he stated.

For extra data, go to their website.