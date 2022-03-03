‘It has been a long journey’: Former India skipper Virat Kohli; watch BCCI interview here

Team India is all set for its subsequent Test sequence from 4 March because the Rohit Sharma-led squad will tackle Sri Lanka within the first Test match in Mohali. The recreation is critical as it’s the first match with Sharma because the Test captain in addition to former skipper Virat Kohli’s one hundredth Test.

Kohli is the twelfth Indian cricketer to succeed in this profession milestone. He was anticipated to play his one hundredth Test in South Africa however the important file obtained delayed as a result of an harm.

A day forward of his recreation, Kohli, in an interview with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stated that he by no means thought he would be capable to play 100 Test matches. He additional asserted that the sport will likely be a “special occasion” not only for him, however his coach and household too.

“I actually by no means thought that I’d play 100 Tests, it has been an extended journey,” stated the former Indian skipper, adding that he was “grateful” to have performed these many video games.

The clip has been posted on the official Twitter deal with of the BCCI. Watch it right here:

Further within the interview, Kohli recalled his preliminary days in cricket and the way his purpose was to at all times rating huge runs.

Additionally, he additionally opened up stating that he didn’t obtain his maiden first-class call-up earlier than he scored “7 or 8” double tons on the junior degree.

The excellent batter additionally asserted that Test cricket wants to remain alive as a result of it reveals a participant’s true character. He known as the format “real cricket” and talked about his love for the sport.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers together with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and the present head coach of the Indian crew, Rahul Dravid, conveyed their greatest needs to Kohli and welcomed the previous skipper to the “100-Test club.” The BCCI has additionally shared a particular video forward of the event. Watch the video right here:

Till date, Kohli has performed 99 Tests for Team India. In 2011, the right-handed batsman made his Test debut in opposition to West Indies in Kingston. During his Test debut, the India batter struggled to attain runs and was dismissed on simply 4 and 15 within the two innings. However, Kohli quickly proved himself indispensable to the Indian batting line-up.

Later in December 2014, he turned the captain of the crew after Mahendra Singh Dhoni introduced his retirement from the Test format.

However, in January this yr, Kohli stepped down because the Test captain of the Men in Blue. He ended his captaincy as probably the most profitable Test skipper for India with 40 wins in 68 matches. He is ranked fourth on the record of probably the most profitable Test captains on the earth.

