‘It Hurt The Prime Minister’ – Burglary At Pierre’s Constituency Office – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a housebreaking on the constituency workplace of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Cindy Charlemagne, the Youth Attaché to the Prime Minister, advised St Lucia Times that on Tuesday, round 7:45 am, she acquired a name from the Castries East MP informing her of the incident on the workplace from which she operates.

Charlemagne mentioned the aspect door bore indicators of pressured entry.

Cindy Charlemagne

“It hurt the Prime Minister because this man loves people,” she declared.

– Advertisement –

“When he has done so much into putting people first, and this happens, it is really disappointing for him, for us who work in the constituency office.”

Among the lacking objects have been a 32-inch tv within the constituency workplace’s public space and a microwave oven within the convention room.

Stand the place tv sat

“It’s very unfortunate at this time, and I say at this time because only this week we accumulated a whopping $250,000 to assist parents to defray the cost of back-to-school expenses,” the PM’s Youth Attaché lamented.

She additionally talked about housing and different programmes to help folks, together with the provision of groceries.

“When I hear my Prime Minister sound so disheartened about this situation, you can’t help feeling disheartened and disappointed,” Charlemagne advised St Lucia Times.

See additionally

“As we know, we have a good-natured Prime Minister who puts his everything into putting people first. It’s his mantra which he really lives up to, so when this happens at this time when so much is being given back to the community, back to Saint Lucia, back to the youth, back to children, it really puts a bad taste in one’s mouth,” she defined.

“We have no clue who the perpetrators are. It could be somebody from anywhere,” the Youth Attaché asserted.

Charlemagne mentioned the constituency workplace was closed on Wednesday, placing constituents at an obstacle.

“There is a feeling of unease,” the Youth Attaché acknowledged.

Nevertheless, Charlemagne disclosed that measures have been already in place to beef up safety.

– Advertisement –